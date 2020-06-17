Telangana reports 269 new coronavirus cases
ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:35 IST
Telangana on Wednesday reported 269 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease.
A total of 151 patients were discharged in the state today.
The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 5,675, including 192 deaths and 3,071 discharged, according to Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
