Left Menu
Development News Edition

China not committed to established body of rules as Australia, India are: Aus envoy

He asserted that Beijing's moves to unilaterally alter the status quo in South China Sea are not in line with consensus building and dialogue. In his address at the Vivekananda International Foundation, the Australian High Commissioner to India said India and Australia have similar shared worries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:51 IST
China not committed to established body of rules as Australia, India are: Aus envoy
Representative Image Image Credit: telangnatoday.com

China is not as committed as Australia and India to the framework that the established body of rules and norms, which have underpinned the post-World War II era, needs to be protected, the Australian envoy here Barry O'Farrell said on Wednesday. He asserted that Beijing's moves to unilaterally alter the status quo in South China Sea are not in line with consensus building and dialogue.

In his address at the Vivekananda International Foundation, the Australian High Commissioner to India said India and Australia have similar shared worries. "The rise of China has been, on the whole, a very good thing for humanity. China's economic rise has lifted millions from poverty and driven economic growth globally," he said. But, with power comes responsibility and the established body of rules and norms that have underpinned the post-World War II era of relative peace, stability and prosperity needs to be protected. "We have reason, unfortunately, to worry that Beijing is not as committed to this framework as we are," O'Farrell said.

"The most persistent and concerning of these is China's nine dash line claim over the entire South China Sea and its move to unilaterally alter the status quo in that region. These moves are not consistent with consensus building and dialogue, both principles Australia and India value highly," he said adding that this may change. In the meantime, Australia and India have a shared interest in ensuring that no one power dominates the Indo-Pacific and that the voices of small, medium and emerging powers still can shape and influence the region, the Australian envoy said.

"This shared vision for a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific has underpinned the remarkable growth in our bilateral defence relationship," he said. O'Farrell's remarks come amid a tense stand off between India and China in eastern Ladakh where a fierce clash between the troops of both countries claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

The casualties on the Chinese side are not yet known. However, government sources, citing an American intelligence report, claimed the total number of soldiers killed and seriously wounded could be 35. It is worth reflecting that only twenty years ago the Australia-India bilateral defence relationship was nearly non-existent, the Australian envoy said.

"Today it is a hive of activity and full of energy and purpose. We are among each others' top three or four most important defence partners," he said. "And just last year we held our largest ever defence exercise (AUSINDEX), which included anti-submarine warfare serials – the kind of exercise that only the closest of partners carry out," O'Farrell said.

India and Australia are also gripped with a similar sense of shared purpose as they grapple with the implications of creeping authoritarianism and the risks it poses of democracy, transparency and openness, he said. "We have well and truly moved past the three Cs of Cricket, Commonwealth and Curry. The future of the relationship, in my view, is better described as the four Ds -- Defence, Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti (what Australians call mateship)," he said. His remarks come days after India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, signed seven key agreements including a landmark pact for reciprocal access to military bases and another on rare earth minerals during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal COVID-19 death toll crosses 500-mark; total tally of cases 12,300

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal reached 506 on Wednesday with 11 more fatalities, while the total number of cases reported in the state so far crossed the 12,000-mark, according to a health department bulletin. It stated that in all ...

NATO chief says US to consult allies on future troop plans

The United States remains committed to its European allies and has pledged to consult them on any future U.S. troop moves in Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, after President Donald Trumps surprise announcement...

Zoom plans to offer end-to-end encryption to free, paying customers

Zoom on Wednesday announced its offer allowing users of its videoconferencing software to enable end-to-end encryption of calls starting with beta next month. The feature will be coming for both, paid as well to free users, and will be a to...

Bank robbery in Punjab's Mohali

Two masked men on Wednesday looted Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint from the branch of a public sector bank in Mohali in Punjab, police said. Both men asked one of the bank employees to hand over the cash at gunpoint, they said.One of them was carryin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020