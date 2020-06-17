J-K reports 108 new coronavirus cases
Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 108 new cases, taking the total count in the Union Territory to 5,406.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:58 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 108 new cases, taking the total count in the Union Territory to 5,406. As many as 27 cases were reported from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir division. Presently, there are 2,428 active coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir and 64 people have succumbed to the disease.
India on Wednesday recorded 10,974 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 3,54,065 including 11,903 deaths. The total number of cases also include 1,55,227 active cases while 1,86,935 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Union Territory
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Terrorism threatens women empowerment in Kashmir: Experts
Kashmiri traders, industries seek economic package to revive businesses
Amarnath Yatra: 'Pratham Pooja' held in Jammu
Construction of airstrip near Jammu-Srinagar NH not in response to tension with China: Def officials
Jammu and Kashmir records biggest single-day spike of 285 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 3,000: Officials.