Criminal out on bail killed in Nagpur

A history-sheeter who had been recently released from jail was killed in broad daylight on Wednesday in Kalmana area of Nagpur city, police said. The deceased was identified as Nitesh Moolchand Patle (34), a resident of Jam Nagar, Kalamna.

Lokesh Shahu and his accomplices allegedly hacked him to death with swords, police said. Several serious offences were registered against Patle, an official said, adding that he was `externed' from the city (asked to leave the city's jurisdiction) in May 2019 for two years due to his criminal activities.

During this period, he shifted to Kanhan where he and his associates allegedly killed a man, following which he was arrested. Ten days ago he was released on bail.

On Wednesday afternoon, the accused and Patle had a fight while gambling, during which he was killed, the official said. The police recovered three swords from the spot. An offense under Section 302 (murder) of IPC was registered at Kalamna police station.