EW Metro Railway gets nod for extension of services

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has granted authorization for extension of services from Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium to Phoolbagan stations of East West Metro Railway, an official said here on Wednesday. The E-W Metro authorities said all the observations will be complied with before commencement of the commercial run, a senior E-W Metro official said.

The CRS inspected all safety aspects in the stretch between Stadium and Phoolbagan stations last Friday, the official said. The East West Metro is looking at extending its services from Sector V to Phoolbagan after receiving necessary clearance from the CRS, the official said.

Metro Railway services are, however, not available at present owing to lockdown measures. On February 13, the 4.88 km-long first phase of the East West Metro, connecting Sector V in Salt Lake with Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium, got functional. Completion of the East-West Metro corridor is likely to be delayed by up to one year due to an accident caused by an aquifer burst in Bowbazar area during drilling operations in August, according to a senior KMRC official.

The 16.6-km-long rapid transit system, connecting the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah, may now be completed by mid-2022..