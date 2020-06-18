Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank robbery in Punjab's Mohali

Two masked men on Wednesday looted Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint from the branch of a public sector bank in Mohali in Punjab, police said. The CCTV installed in the branch captured the entire incident. There was no security guard at the time of the incident at the bank branch, police said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 00:54 IST
Bank robbery in Punjab's Mohali

Two masked men on Wednesday looted Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint from the branch of a public sector bank in Mohali in Punjab, police said. Both men asked one of the bank employees to hand over the cash at gunpoint, they said.

One of them was carrying a pistol, police said. The CCTV installed in the branch captured the entire incident.

There was no security guard at the time of the incident at the bank branch, police said. They said the matter is being investigated.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Oxford college says it wants to remove statue of colonialist Rhodes

An Oxford University college said on Wednesday it wanted to remove from its facade a statue of 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes that has been a target of anti-racism protests, though the decision would be made independently. Oriel Coll...

India elected non-permanent member of UN Security Council

India was elected as non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term on Wednesday, winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly. Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council...

Trump signs bill calling for sanctions over China treatment of Uighur Muslims

U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday calling for sanctions against those responsible for repression of Uighur Muslims in Chinas Xinjiang province, the White House said in a statement.The bill, which passed the U.S. Co...

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council: Indian Amb Tirumurti

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council and it will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, Indias Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020