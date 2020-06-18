Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 returnees from US, Kazakhstan placed under institutional quarantine in Indore

Eight people who returned to Indore from overseas via Delhi on Wednesday have been placed under institutional quarantine at a hotel.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-06-2020 07:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 07:03 IST
8 returnees from US, Kazakhstan placed under institutional quarantine in Indore
Dr Amit Malakar, Indore Nodal Officer. Image Credit: ANI

Eight people who returned to Indore from overseas via Delhi on Wednesday have been placed under institutional quarantine at a hotel.

"Eight people who have returned from foreign countries under Vande Bharat Mission have tested negative for COVID-19 and are placed under institutional quarantine," said Dr Amit Malakar, Indore Nodal Officer.

Out of the eight people, seven have returned from the US and one from Kazakhstan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank announces US$25m grant to help Yemen control locust outbreak

The World Bank announced today US25 million in new funding from the International Development Association IDA, the World Banks arm for the poorest countries, to help Yemen control the ongoing locust outbreak affecting the country and streng...

China's top securities regulator says priority is helping market confidence recover

Chinas top securities regulator said on Thursday that the country would continue to comphrensively deepen capital market reform, and that the top priority is to help market confidence recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Yi Huiman, chairman ...

Officer charged with murder for shooting Rayshard Brooks

Prosecutors brought murder charges against the white Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that Brooks was not a deadly threat and that the officer kicked the wounded black man and offered no medical treatment ...

Pompeo meets China's top diplomat in Hawaii

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Chinas top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday, the State Department said, amid a deep deterioration of relations between strategic rivals that are the worlds two top economies. The countrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020