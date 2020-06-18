Terrorist eliminated in Pampore area of Awantipora: J-K DGP

A terrorist was eliminated in exchange of gunfire with security forces and police at Meej in Pampore area of Awantipora on Thursday, said Dilbag Singh, DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police. The operation was launched last night at village Meez, Pampore along with army and security forces and the target house was adjoining a big mosque. After an initial exchange of fire, the terrorist shifted to the mosque and later to an adjoining shed.

"Last night Awantipur Police launched an operation at village Meez in Pampore, along with army and security forces. Target house is adjoining a big mosque. After an initial exchange of fire and a grenade throw while the cordon was being laid the terrorists seemed to have shifted to the mosque. Exchange of fire resumed as the terrorists shifted to adjoining shed. One militant killed so far," said Singh in a statement. The encounter is currently underway, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The identity of the deceased terrorist is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)