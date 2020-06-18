Scrap Chinese firm's contract for Metro project: Maha minister
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 10:52 IST
In the wake of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh, Maharashtra NCP minister Jitendra Awhad has asked the Centre to scrap the Delhi-Meerut Metro work contract bagged by a Chinese firm. "After the talk of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), the contract has been awarded to a Chinese company.
Who gave the contract? Under whose jurisdiction the Railways comes? Is it not the Centre?" Awhad asked in a tweet on Wednesday, while demanding that the contract be scrapped. "On June 12, the Delhi-Meerut Metro project work was given to Chinese firm Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company, by sidelining the Indian company L&T. Then on June 15, the Chinese killed our 20 jawans. What kind of a foreign policy is this?" the minister wondered, and sought that the Centre "teach a lesson" to China.
Incidentally, the Maharashtra government on Monday signed MoUs collectively worth over Rs 5,000 crore with three Chinese companies, according to an official statement..
