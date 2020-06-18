Left Menu
Development News Edition

Galwan Valley clash: Bodies of soldiers from Bengal to reach their homes

The bodies of two soldiers from West Bengal, who were killed in the Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese Army, are scheduled to arrive at their homes on Thursday evening, an Army spokesperson said here. The two bravehearts were among the 20 Indian Army jawans killed in clashes with China's People's Liberation Army in Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:06 IST
Galwan Valley clash: Bodies of soldiers from Bengal to reach their homes

The bodies of two soldiers from West Bengal, who were killed in the Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese Army, are scheduled to arrive at their homes on Thursday evening, an Army spokesperson said here. The casket carrying the body of Sepoy Rajesh Orang will reach the Panagarh Air Force base in West Burdwan district in a military aircraft in the afternoon and will then be taken to his home in Belgoria village in Birbhum district by road, he said.

The mortal remains of Havildar Bipul Roy will be flown to the Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri, from where the coffin will be taken to his native Bindipara village in Alipurduar district by road, he said. The two bravehearts were among the 20 Indian Army jawans killed in clashes with China's People's Liberation Army in Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Govt plans to conduct 6 lakh COVID-19 tests in Delhi through rapid antigen methodology at 169 new facilities: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy.

Govt plans to conduct 6 lakh COVID-19 tests in Delhi through rapid antigen methodology at 169 new facilities MoS Home G Kishan Reddy....

Carzonrent appoints Sudarshan S Sarma as CEO

Car rental company Carzonrent India on Thursday said it has appointed Sudarshan S Sarma as its Chief Executive Officer. Until recently, he was the Industry Lead - Automotive at Facebook. In a career spanning over 15 years, Sarma has also...

NZ underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded

A massive joint effort between New Zealand Government agencies, employers, and the Vanuatu Government is underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded in New Zealand, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Ministe...

Singer Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103 - PA Media

Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic with her song Well Meet Again, has died at the age of 103, British media reported on Thursday.Known as the Force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020