President to update Parliament on national effort to contain COVID-19

“To comply with social distancing measures, the sitting will be conducted in a hybrid form, with a small number of members present in the National Assembly and the rest on a virtual platform,” the Presidency said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:07 IST
The President’s response will be on the National Assembly Chamber, Parliament and online Platform at 2 pm.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday respond to questions for oral reply in the National Assembly.

The President will update Parliament on the national effort to contain the Coronavirus outbreak, including public health measures, social relief, economic recovery and a range of related matters.

The President will also brief Parliament on the COVID-19 budget. There will be one Presiding Officer in the House and another on the virtual platform.

"This will be the first time the President replies to questions in Parliament since the national state of disaster was declared in March 2020 in response to the Coronavirus outbreak. Questions for oral reply are one of the vital mechanisms to hold the Executive accountable," the Presidency said.

The President's response will be on the National Assembly Chamber, Parliament and online Platform at 2 pm.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

