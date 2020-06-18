Left Menu
Yogi orders increasing beds in COVID-19 hospitals from nearly 1 L to 1.50 L by June end

The state has 70,000 surveillance teams in rural and urban areas, the release said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to increase the bed strength in COVID-19 hospitals from nearly one lakh at present to 1.50 lakh by the end of June. He also asked them to increase the testing capacity to 20,000 per day by June 20, an official release said. At present, the state is testing nearly 16,000 samples per day.

In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister stressed on remaining alert and maintaining discipline during the unlock period. There should be regular patrolling to check to the crowd in all places and precautions be taken in containment zones, he was quoted as saying in the release.

The chief minister reiterated the use of public address systems for creating awareness among the people and asked officials to use vehicles of PRV 112 and administrative magistrates for the purpose, the release said. Adityanath also asked officials concerned to depute a special secretary-level officer who will take direct feedback from COVID-19 hospitals, besides instructing the chief medical officers to undertake inspections of these hospitals in their areas.

Directing setting up of COVID-19 helpdesks in hospitals for providing information regarding its prevention, he said those living in old age homes, juvenile homes, and women shelter homes should be medically examined to ensure they are not infected. The chief minister stressed on random testing for exact information about COVID-19 situation and asked officials to ensure proper working of community surveillance system in the state.

The state has 70,000 surveillance teams in rural and urban areas, the release said. Adityanath said all necessary arrangements should be made for the foodgrain distribution campaign starting from June 20 and there should be no irregularity or under-weighing anywhere. He has also directed chief veterinary officers to undertake regular inspections of cow shelters in their districts and make proper arrangements for fodder and medical examination there.

