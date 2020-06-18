Coronavirus patient 'hangs self' at Ambala hospital

A coronavirus patient allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan using bedsheets at a hospital in Haryana's Ambala district on Thursday, police said. The 52-year-old patient, a resident of Jagadhri in Yamunanagar district, was admitted to MM Medical College, Ambala after he had tested positive for the virus on Monday, they said.

He allegedly committed suicide in the toilet of the hospital’s COVID-19 ward, police said. The hospital authorities noticed the body when the ward was being sanitized in the morning and the matter was later reported to police, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the COVID-19 patient was tensed for the last two days, police said. A case has been registered and the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, they said.