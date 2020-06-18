Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auction of 41 coal mines will make India self-reliant in energy sector, create more than 2.8 lakh jobs: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to auction 41 coal mines for commercial mining will make India self-reliant in the energy sector and create more than 2.8 lakh jobs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:30 IST
Auction of 41 coal mines will make India self-reliant in energy sector, create more than 2.8 lakh jobs: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to auction 41 coal mines for commercial mining will make India self-reliant in the energy sector and create more than 2.8 lakh jobs. "In line with the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off process to auction 41 coal mines for commercial mining. This historic decision will make India self-reliant in the energy sector by introducing competition and boosting coal production," Amit Shah said.

"This decision of the Modi government will create more than 2.8 lakh jobs, attract capital investment worth 33,000 crore and generate annual revenue of 20,000 crore for the state governments," Shah added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining and reiterated his call for India to become self-reliant in energy by reducing imports.

Despite having the world's fourth-largest coal reserves and being the second-largest producer, the country is the second-largest importer of coal. "India will turn this COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity. The country will reduce its dependence on imports. To make India self-reliant in the energy sector, a major step is being taken today," Prime Minister Modi said while speaking at the launch of auctioning 41 coal mines for commercial mining.

The rollout of commercial coal mining is part of the series of announcements made by the Centre under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. It is expected to boost private sector participation which will, in turn, lead to higher production and enhance competition. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

German prosecutors accuse Russia of ordering murder of former Chechen rebel in Berlin

German federal prosecutors accused Russia on Thursday of ordering the killing of a former Chechen rebel in Berlin last summer and indicted a Russian man for the murder, which has severely strained diplomatic ties.German investigators have g...

AP CM announces Rs 5 lakh solatium to kin of collision victims

Amaravati, June 18 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those killed in the ghastly road accident at Vedadri in Krishna district. Twelve people...

Indian Inc earnings fall 22 pc in March quarter: Icra

Earnings of India Inc fell by nearly a fourth in January-March as compared to the year-ago period due to legacy problems, Icra said on Thursday, warning of deeper impact in the June quarter due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. Absolute earning...

Yogi orders increasing beds in COVID-19 hospitals from nearly 1 L to 1.50 L by June end

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to increase the bed strength in COVID-19 hospitals from nearly one lakh at present to 1.50 lakh by the end of June. He also asked them to increase the testing capac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020