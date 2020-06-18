Woman tries to commit suicide after 'husband' marries for second time

A woman in the district allegedly tried to kill herself by consuming poison claiming that her husband was getting married again, police said on Thursday. The man, however, said they never got married.

She was rushed to the Shahjahanpur Medical College Hospital where she is undergoing treatment, Superintendent of Police (rural) Aparna Gautam said. In a video which she had posted on social media earlier, she had threatened to commit suicide if her husband was not stopped from marrying.

The woman alleged that she had personally reported the matter to senior officials in Bareilly, Badaun and Shahjahanpur but no one helped her. She has also blamed BJP MLA from Katra Veer Vikram Singh Prince and the man's father Rajkumar, who is a block head, for her plight.

The MLA, when contacted, said he did not know anything. An FIR was lodged at the Gadiya Rangeen police station on Wednesday, the SP said.

The woman has claimed that the two tied the knot on July 2, 2019, at the Arya Samaj Temple in Bareilly..