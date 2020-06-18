Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 6 pm.

. DES17 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, 604 recorded Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 604 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said as the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 15,785 in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:01 IST
New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 6 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 6 pm. . DEL64 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama, another gunbattle underway in Shopian Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district even as another gunbattle broke out between militants and law enforcing agencies in the neighbouring district of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. .

DEL75 JK-MILITANT Militant arrested from Anantnag in J-K Srinagar: Security forces have apprehended a militant from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said on Thursday. . DEL65 JK-CEASEFIRE Pak violates ceasefire, fires mortal shells towards Indian positions in J&K's Macchil sector Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Macchil sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions on Thursday, Army officials said here. .

DES17 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, 604 recorded Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 604 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said as the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 15,785 in the state. . DEL44 RJ-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 claims 10 lives in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan registered 10 COVID-19 deaths and 84 positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to an official report. .

DES12 RJ-RS ELECTIONS Stage set in Rajasthan for RS polls on Friday Jaipur: The stage is set in Rajasthan for Rajya Sabha elections on three seats on Friday, with the Congress and opposition BJP keeping their legislators in different hotels after accusing each other of poaching MLAs. . DES16 UKD-VIRUS-CASES U'khand's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,079 Dehradun: The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand rose to 2,079 on Thursday with 57 more people testing positive. .

DES6 UP-LALJI TANDON-HEALTH Lalji Tandon's condition ‘serious but under control’, says hospital Lucknow: The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is "serious but under control", hospital officials said on Thursday. . DES15 UP-LALLU Will continue to fight for the deprived: UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday said he would continue to fight for poor workers and labourers, and expose the corruption of the state government. .

DES11 HP-BOARD-RESULTS HP board declares Class 12 results, girls outshine boys Dharamshala (HP): The Himachal Pradesh Education Board here on Thursday declared Class 12 results with an overall pass percentage of 76.07 and girls outshining boys, officials said.. .

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco will use cash, debt to pay dividends, says CEO

Saudi Aramco will use cash and debt to pay its dividend of 18.75 billion for the first quarter of this year, the companys chief executive said on Thursday, after the top oil firm sealed a major acquisition deal. It will be a combination of ...

SGRH says new COVID-19 test rate implemented, some other facilities claim yet to receive order

A day after the Union Home Ministry fixed the price for COVID-19 test at Rs 2,400 in the national capital, authorities at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital SGRH here said the new rate has been brought into effect from Thursday even as many private...

Saudi proposes framework to end standoff between allies in southern Yemen -sources

Saudi Arabia has proposed a framework to end the latest standoff in southern Yemen between nominal allies under a Saudi-led coalition, three sources said, as violence escalates with the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the north of the count...

I always wanted to be a heroine: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ star Srishti Shrivastava

Actor Srishti Shrivastava, the sassy Guddo of Gulabo Sitabo, cannot remember a time when she did not want to become a heroine, a dream equally shared by her Bollywood-loving family. Like many aspiring actors trying to make a place for thems...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020