New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 6 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 6 pm. . DEL64 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama, another gunbattle underway in Shopian Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district even as another gunbattle broke out between militants and law enforcing agencies in the neighbouring district of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. .

DEL75 JK-MILITANT Militant arrested from Anantnag in J-K Srinagar: Security forces have apprehended a militant from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said on Thursday. . DEL65 JK-CEASEFIRE Pak violates ceasefire, fires mortal shells towards Indian positions in J&K's Macchil sector Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Macchil sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions on Thursday, Army officials said here. .

DES17 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, 604 recorded Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 604 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said as the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 15,785 in the state. . DEL44 RJ-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 claims 10 lives in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan registered 10 COVID-19 deaths and 84 positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to an official report. .

DES12 RJ-RS ELECTIONS Stage set in Rajasthan for RS polls on Friday Jaipur: The stage is set in Rajasthan for Rajya Sabha elections on three seats on Friday, with the Congress and opposition BJP keeping their legislators in different hotels after accusing each other of poaching MLAs. . DES16 UKD-VIRUS-CASES U'khand's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,079 Dehradun: The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand rose to 2,079 on Thursday with 57 more people testing positive. .

DES6 UP-LALJI TANDON-HEALTH Lalji Tandon's condition ‘serious but under control’, says hospital Lucknow: The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is "serious but under control", hospital officials said on Thursday. . DES15 UP-LALLU Will continue to fight for the deprived: UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday said he would continue to fight for poor workers and labourers, and expose the corruption of the state government. .

DES11 HP-BOARD-RESULTS HP board declares Class 12 results, girls outshine boys Dharamshala (HP): The Himachal Pradesh Education Board here on Thursday declared Class 12 results with an overall pass percentage of 76.07 and girls outshining boys, officials said.. .