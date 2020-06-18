PSO of Odisha MLA dies in accidental firing while cleaning pistol

A Personal Security Officer (PSO) of an Odisha MLA, died as his service pistol accidentally fired while he was cleaning it in Sundargarh district on Thursday, police said. Dambarudhara Sahu, in his mid-twenties, was cleaning the loaded service pistol in his house at Kuruda village under Lahunipara police station jurisdiction when it accidentally fired, a police officer said citing preliminary inquiry.

Sahu, a police constable was posted as the PSO of Bonai MLA Laxman Munda, he said. Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshot and found Sahu lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to the Bonai sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him dead, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), A Routray said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death case as per the evidence available during the preliminary investigation, he said Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the exact reason and circumstances that led to the incident and the body has been sent for post mortem, the ASP said..