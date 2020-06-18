Revenue officer held taking bribe in Himachal's Kangra

The Himachal Pradesh Vigilance Bureau arrested a revenue officer while allegedly taking bribe in Kangra district, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Devendra Kumar, is posted as a naib-tehsildar in Kangra’s Bhawarna. Vigilance’s Additional Director General Anurag Garg said the accused was caught while taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 from two people for correcting names in revenue records.

The ADG said the two people—Sunjay Guleria and Pankaj— from Haldra village had complained that the official initially took Rs 1,000 from each of them to correct names in the record. He demanded Rs 1,500 more from each of them. On Guleria’s complaint, an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the bureau's Dharamshala police station and a trap was laid, Garg said.