Woman commits suicide in HP's Kullu

Shimla, June 18 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman hanged herself at her house in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Gahar area and the woman had some emotional issues, said Kullu SP Gaurav Singh.

He said the woman was married and her husband works in Manali. The post-mortem has been conducted and no external injury was found, the superintendent of police added.