AP CM to take part in all-party meet on India-China standoff

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the India-China border situation, according to an official statement. The CM will participate in the meeting to be held through a video conference, it said.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talked to the Chief Minister on phone and briefed him about the meeting to be held on Friday, it added. This is the first time since the eruption of border tensions in April that the PM has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the conflict. So far, his virtual meetings with opposition leaders have been on the coronavirus pandemic.

The timing of the meeting is important because the BJP-led government is under pressure from all political parties, especially the Congress, to issue a detailed statement over the issue.