Vikasa Soudha to be closed on June 19 for sanitisation work after staffer test positive

Vikasa Soudha is located adjacent to the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat. "To control the spread of COVID-19, sanitisation exercise will be carried out by BBMP (city civic body) by spraying pesticide in all the rooms and corridors of Vikasa Soudha on June 18 evening," a circular dated Thursday said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:55 IST
Vikasa Soudha to be closed on June 19 for sanitisation work after staffer test positive

Vikasa Soudha, the building that houses various departments and offices of several ministers, will be closed on Friday to take up a sanitisation exercise, after a staffer working in the complex tested positive for COVID-19. Vikasa Soudha is located adjacent to the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat.

"To control the spread of COVID-19, sanitisation exercise will be carried out by BBMP (city civic body) by spraying pesticide in all the rooms and corridors of Vikasa Soudha on June 18 evening," a circular dated Thursday said. Hence officials and staff working at Vikasa Soudha have been given exemption from attending the office on June 19 and have been asked to work from home, it added.

On Tuesday, a stenographer working at the Food and Civil Supplies Department secretariat located at the ground floor of Vikasa Soudha had tested positive for COVID-19, following which officials had sealed the room where the person worked. PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

