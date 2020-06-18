Left Menu
Petroleum major BP to set up new global service centre in Pune, Petroleum Minister Pradhan welcomes move

As the Petroleum major BP Plc announced on Thursday to set up new global business services (GBS) operations in Pune, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the move.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:09 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As the Petroleum major BP Plc announced on Thursday to set up new global business services (GBS) operations in Pune, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the move. The new centre will employ around 2,000 people and will support digital innovation across bp globally. The centre is expected to begin operations by January 2021 and will provide business processing and advanced analytics capabilities in support of BP Plc businesses worldwide.

Welcoming this development, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan said, "I welcome BP's move to establish a major new global business services centre in Pune. The new centre once operational will create opportunities for the growing local digital talent pool in India and will employ 2,000 people to support its global businesses." The new centre in India will assume operational ownership of third-party business processes and seek to further extend its work with analytics and data science capabilities to pursue better business outcomes.

"As BP works to reinvent itself and reimagine energy, we are excited to accelerate the transformation of our business processes. Our new centre in India will enable us to put digital at the heart of BP's businesses. Accessing India's great talent pool and leveraging an agile mindset, we expect to advance the customer experience, adding further value to BP," Camille Drummond, BP Plc senior vice president for GBS said. Establishing a centre in India will allow BP to tap into the growing digital talent pool in a country that is strategically important for BP. The new centre will lead to BP's development and application of cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working as it works to increasingly automate and transform its transactional processes. The new centre will add to BP's growing business presence in India.

BP Plc regional president and head of country Sashi Mukundan commented: "This is another significant step forward for BP in India. The centre will allow us to provide innovative solutions as we tap into India's diverse and skilled workforce, expand our footprint here and develop low carbon businesses around the world." As per the press release, the new centre will begin to recruit in the next few months, aiming to rapidly grow to a workforce of about 2,000 over time. (ANI)

