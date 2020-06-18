Left Menu
Development News Edition

Checking flow of outsiders may have stemmed virus: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said the state should have checked the entry of outsiders in order to control the spread of coronavirus. "Had we controlled the influx of those coming from other states, Karnataka would have tackled the virus better," the chief minister said on the occasion of Mask Day. He was, however, optimistic of the state being in a good position to control the disease.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:55 IST
Checking flow of outsiders may have stemmed virus: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said the state should have checked the entry of outsiders in order to control the spread of coronavirus. "Had we controlled the influx of those coming from other states, Karnataka would have tackled the virus better," the chief minister said on the occasion of Mask Day.

He was, however, optimistic of the state being in a good position to control the disease. "We have not lost much time. We all have to cautiously contribute to contain the virus," he said.

He emphasised on wearing of masks, washing hands with soap, usage of sanitisers, maintaining social distancing and other norms to check coronavirus. The Chief Minister said masks and personal hygiene have become part of life.

While lauding the administration staff, policemen, medical fraternity and Asha workers for working round the clock in containing the spread of the infection, he said the state government has provided essential medical equipment to the COVID-19 warriors. Yediyurappa thanked ministers, officials, cricketer Anil Kumble, Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar and others for taking part in observing the Mask Day.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

PM reviews Assam oil well fire, says develop capacity of organisations to avoid such mishaps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation arising out of the oil well blow out in Assams Tinsukia district and pressed for capacity development of organisations to prevent such mishaps in the future. During the review ...

U.S. House panel hears from Facebook, Google, Twitter on election security

Top officials from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Incs Google, and Twitter Inc appeared remotely before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a virtual hearing on foreign influence and election security.The Silicon Valley leaders were testifying at a House...

Former White House aide Bolton says Trump not "fit" to be president

Former top White House aide John Bolton delivered a damning indictment of his former boss, saying Donald Trumps behavior in office and dealings with foreign leaders showed he was unfit to be president of the United States. I dont think hes ...

U.S. offers $10 million reward for capture of former Colombian rebels

The United States on Thursday said it was offering rewards of up to 10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of two former leaders of Colombias FARC rebel group.Seuxis Hernandez and Luciano Marin, best known by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020