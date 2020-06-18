Garment, footwear shops in Jharkhand to open from Friday

The Jharkhand government on Thursday announced that garment and footwear shops outside containment zones in district headquarter urban areas will open from Friday. An order issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said owners of cloth, readymade garments, hosiery and footwear can open their shops in district headquarter urban areas from tomorrow (Friday).

The order, a copy of which was released to the press, said, "All activities permitted prior to this order shall remain permitted. This order shall come into force with effect from 19.06.2020." On June 4, the state government had allowed a maximum of 50 people to take part in marriage ceremonies and 20 to join rite rituals with an advisory that over 65 years of age people and below ten years children and pregnant women to remain at home unless they have to go out for health reasons. Spitting in public places or taking alcohol, paan, gutka and tobacco products were strictly prohibited, the order had said.

On June 1, the state government allowed service centres, call centres of private companies and jewellery shops outside the containment zone among other economic activities in district urban areas and municipal-corporation areas..