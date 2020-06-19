ABVP activists stopped from protesting near Chinese consulate

ABVP activists stopped from protesting near Chinese consulatePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 00:13 IST
The police stopped activists ofthe Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad from proceeding towardthe Chinese consulate in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, anofficial said
The activists of the student union which is affiliatedto the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were planning tostage a protest outside the consulate but the police stoppedthem 500 meters away, he said
Tensions between the two countries are high after 20Indian Army personnel were killed in a clash with Chinesesoldiers in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.