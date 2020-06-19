ABVP activists stopped from protesting near Chinese consulate

The police stopped activists ofthe Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad from proceeding towardthe Chinese consulate in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, anofficial said

The activists of the student union which is affiliatedto the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were planning tostage a protest outside the consulate but the police stoppedthem 500 meters away, he said

Tensions between the two countries are high after 20Indian Army personnel were killed in a clash with Chinesesoldiers in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.