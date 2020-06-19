Govt school superintendent hangs self in Shimla

A government school superintendent allegedly hanged himself in Shimla district on Thursday, the police said. Youdhi Ram Sharma hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his office in the premises of government senior secondary school (GSSS) in Gumma in Dhalli area, Shimla SP Omapati Jamwal said.

The spot is being closely examined by the police, he said. None of the school staff, locals and family members suspected any foul play behind his death, he added.

Reason behind the suicide is being ascertained, he said, adding the body was shifted to Sunni community health centre (CHC) for conducting postmortem. Proceedings under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been initiated in this regard, he added.