55-year-old COVID-19 patient commits suicide at hospital in Ambala
A 55-year-old COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide by hanging himself at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 19-06-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 05:49 IST
A 55-year-old COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide by hanging himself at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.
"He sent a message to his family asking them to perform his last rites while maintaining a distance of 10-feet from his body," said Mullana Police Station SHO Narender Singh.
Police is further investigating the matter. (ANI)
