Odisha to abide by SC order on not holding Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri

The Odisha government has decided to abide by the Supreme Court's order to not hold Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 19-06-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 09:09 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government has decided to abide by the Supreme Court's order to not hold Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting on Thursday chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar after the Supreme Court stayed the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath at Puri this year in view of the pandemic. The Yatra was scheduled to be held on June 23.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, Advocate General Ashok Parija apprised the cabinet regarding the Supreme Court's order on the procession of Lord Jagannath in Puri. After a detailed discussion on the issue, the state cabinet has instructed Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee to observe all the rituals inside the temple premises following all the guidelines in accordance with the Supreme Court's order. In addition, District Magistrates have been directed to inform the temple management committees in the various districts and other institutions to comply with the directives given by apex court. (ANI)

