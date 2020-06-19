Noted film director Sachidanandan no more

Left Menu
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-06-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 10:19 IST
Kochi, June 19 (PTI): Noted Malayalam film director and scriptwriter K R Sachidanandan, whose last film "Ayyappanum Koshiyum' released just before the COVID-19 outbreak was a smash hit, died at a private hospital in Thrissur. He was 48.

The director was admitted to the Jubilee Mission hospital on Tuesday after he suffered a heart attack and had been on ventilator support since then, film industry sources said. He died on Thursday night, they said.

"Ayyappanum Koshiyum" , starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon. Sachidanandan's directorial debut "Anarkali", a Malayalam romantic thriller, was released in 2015.

A criminal lawyer by profession, Sachidanandan entered the film world as a script writer with Sethunath for the film "Chocolate" in 2007. The cremation will be held at Ravipuram here on Friday afternoon, the sources said.

