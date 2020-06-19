Pak initiates ceasefire violation along LoC in J-K's Nowshera Sector
Pakistan on Friday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district, Army officials said.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-06-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 11:47 IST
Pakistan on Friday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district, Army officials said. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 10.45 am.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Further details are awaited.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pak
- LoC
- Indian Army
- Rajouri district
ALSO READ
MQM chief Altaf Hussain urges Pentagon to cut military aid to Pakistan
Crashed PIA plane's pilot did not follow ATC instructions: Pak aviation authority
Pak man arrested for illegally selling pan masala worth crores, tax evasion detected
Peshawar school massacre: JC to submit its report to Pak's top court by end of June
Pak rejects India's concerns over reports of destruction of Buddhist heritage in Gilgit-Baltistan