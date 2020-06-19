Left Menu
Bodies of 3 soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash reach Chandigarh, Amarinder pays tributes

The mortal remains of sepoys Gurbinder Singh (Sangrur), Gurtej Singh (Mansa) and sepoy Ankush Thakur (Hamirpur, HP) were brought to the Chandigarh Air Force station from Leh and will be taken by road to their native places in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh later. "Laying a wreath on the mortal remains of Sepoys Gurbinder Singh from Sangrur, Gurtej Singh from Mansa & Ankush from Hamirpur, HP at Chandigarh.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:09 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday paid floral tributes to three Indian army personnel, who died fighting the Chinese in Galwan Valley. The mortal remains of sepoys Gurbinder Singh (Sangrur), Gurtej Singh (Mansa) and sepoy Ankush Thakur (Hamirpur, HP) were brought to the Chandigarh Air Force station from Leh and will be taken by road to their native places in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh later.

"Laying a wreath on the mortal remains of Sepoys Gurbinder Singh from Sangrur, Gurtej Singh from Mansa & Ankush from Hamirpur, HP at Chandigarh. Salute their supreme sacrifice at this young age. The nation is forever indebted. Jai Hind!" Singh tweeted. "The bodies were brought from Leh to Chandigarh. We paid our tributes. The mortal remains of two soldiers from Punjab and one from Himachal Pradesh will be taken to their native places,” Singh told reporters while coming out from the Air Force station.          He termed the attack as horrendous and barbaric and said India should take strict retaliatory action.          “I have said that what they (China) have done is very wrong and India should take strict action on this issue,” he said. On Thursday, two Punjab soldiers Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh and Naib Subedar Satnam Singh who died fighting the Chinese in Galwan Valley were cremated  at their native villages in Patiala and Gurdaspur districts.

Four of the 20 soldiers who died in the clash in Ladakh on Monday were from Punjab. As the bodies of sepoys Gurbinder Singh and Gurtej Singh are expected to reach their villages later in their day, several youngsters including children from their villages are waiting with tricolours in their hands to pay their tributes.

