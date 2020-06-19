2 held in Haryana for roaming streets during night curfew, assaulting policemen

A man and woman were arrested in the Bhuna area of Fatehabad district after they on Wednesday night attacked policemen, who asked them to not roam around the streets and go home, police said on Friday.

"They were out at 3 am. They hit us and tore our uniform" said Inspector Kashmir Singh.

The Haryana government has put in place a curfew from 7 pm to 7 am in the wake of the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)