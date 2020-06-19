Six, including four children, found dead in Ahmedabad
Two brothers and their four children were found dead at their residence in Vatva, Ahmedabad.ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:12 IST
Two brothers and their four children were found dead at their residence in Vatva, Ahmedabad.
"We've registered a case of accidental death. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem," says Vatva GIDC Police Inspector DR Gohil.
The police also informed ANI that an investigation is underway. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad