Tibetan NGOs condemn attack on Indian army, call for boycott of Chinese goods

Several Tibetan NGOs on Friday slammed China for the clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead and asked the international community to boycott Chinese-made products. The Tibetan community stands with India at this hour. We condemn China’s attack on Indian soldiers at the border in Ladakh, a joint statement issued in a press conference organised by the NGOs in Mcleodganj near here said. We respect and honour the soldiers who lost their lives and express heartfelt tributes to their families, said the group of NGOs which included the Tibetan Youth Congress, National Democratic Party of Tibet, Students for a Free Tibet and Tibetan Women Association. “Now the governments and leaders from all over the world are expected to take strong action against China and their occupation policy by uniting with India," they said. The NGOs further said that the liberation of Tibet will ensure safety of Indian borders. “A statement should be issued by the international community immediately against the Chinese military’s incursions into Indian Territory so that it can be strongly condemned,” the statement said. Stressing that Tibet is under illegal occupation of China which is a threat to international peace, the statement said that India and the world should recognise Tibet as a separate, historically independent country. The international community should respond economically by joining the Indian grass root movement to boycott the products made in China, it said.