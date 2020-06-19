Left Menu
DPSA laying charges against public servants conducting business with State

Public Service and Administration Minister, Senzo Mchunu, expressed concern at the high number of public servants still conducting business with the State.

The Minister said the department will ensure that criminal charges are laid with the police in an effort to curb the culture of pillaging State resources with impunity. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) has begun laying criminal charges against government employees illegally conducting business with the State.

"We are following up on these cases with the relevant departments, so that identified individuals will be dealt with within the framework of the law, since doing business with the State is a criminal offence," he said.

The Minister said the department will ensure that criminal charges are laid with the police in an effort to curb the culture of pillaging State resources with impunity.

"The number of government employees found to be doing business with the State and those who failed to disclose their financial interests is concerning. This situation must be dealt with as the Sixth Administration has committed itself to fight corruption and maladministration."

Mchunu said corruption in the public service is inconsistent with the values and principles governing the public administration, stipulated in Section 195(2) of the Constitution and must be tackled head-on.

South Africa, he said, has to make a shift towards observing ethics and combatting corruption, both in the public and private sectors.

"Corruption remains a major contributor to economic decline and therefore, it is even more important for South Africa to act swiftly against this scourge," Mchunu said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Senior Management Service (SMS) members are required to disclose their financial interests annually by 30 April.

"As a department, we have written letters to the relevant departments to take action against identified employees and to report investigation and disciplinary outcomes," said the Minister.

Heads of Department and Executive Authorities are required to submit the disclosed financial interests to the Public Service Commission (PSC) by 31 May 2020.

"The PSC can then determine if there is a potential or actual conflict of interest regarding the disclosed financial interests," he said.

