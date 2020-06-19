Left Menu
Development News Edition

Financial literacy crucial skill for South African youth

This as at a time when the world economy is struggling with the arrival of COVID-19, bringing depression across world economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:51 IST
Financial literacy crucial skill for South African youth
Our government has worked hard to create the right environment for investment and economic growth. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Financial literacy is a crucial skill in every stage of life, more so for young people today.

This as at a time when the world economy is struggling with the arrival of COVID-19, bringing depression across world economies.

It is no secret that South Africa is battling the three challenges of unemployment, inequality and poverty.

Despite the myriad challenges faced by the country, the perseverance of young people against many challenges, including academic exclusion, has led many to start their own innovative businesses while others have gone into their dream jobs.

While South African youth continue to break barriers and go into fields that our grandparents could only dream of, it is equally important to have a healthy relationship with money.

The proper management of debt, while also ensuring savings, is a skill that many people are still battling to master at a time when the pandemic is likely to lead to further job losses.

However, as young South Africans, we cannot allow this to be the last page of the story.

Our government has worked hard to create the right environment for investment and economic growth.

While no one knows how world economies will emerge at the conclusion of the pandemic, the government has demonstrated that it cares for its people, with the payment of grants continuing over the period of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Recently, President Ramaphosa announced a special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 a month, for a period of six months to individuals who are currently unemployed and do not receive any other form of a social grant or Unemployment Insurance Fund payment.

Among others, young people can use this special grant to buy seed for a backyard vegetable garden and sell this vegetable to their local communities.

This will generate income, which can be used to purchase essentials, while also saving for a rainy day.

The grant can also be used as capital to buy hair clippers to start a small barbershop which one day can grow to become an empire employing many.

While many dreams of lavish lifestyles, coupled with fancy cars and homes seen across various social media platforms, young people have to take into account the need to live within one's means.

It becomes unfortunate when young people use credit unwisely, leading many to become blacklisted.

As young people, we have to understand that credit, when used correctly, can be used to start a business or to purchase a home.

The consequences of not learning to manage and understand basic financial concepts can severely affect the quality of one's life. At worst, it can lead to bankruptcy and unfulfilled life goals.

However as we commemorate the 44th anniversary of Youth Day, parents can play a role in getting their children to start saving part of their allowance, no matter how small, at a young age.

As a young person, I urge young people to learn basic financial principles and cultivate the habit of weighing the pros and cons before making a financial commitment.

This Youth Month, I urge you to learn the language of money so as to become financially independent. Your future self will thank you for it.

*Moshe Makola, an intern at Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), wrote this article.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspended J-K police officer Davinder Singh granted bail in terror case after Delhi Police fails to file charge sheet in time, says lawyer.

Suspended J-K police officer Davinder Singh granted bail in terror case after Delhi Police fails to file charge sheet in time, says lawyer....

Serbia to hold Europe's first election since coronavirus lockdown

Serbia will hold Europes first national election on Sunday since the continent went into coronavirus lockdown three months ago, with protective masks made available to voters at polling stations to guard against the spread of COVID-19. Pres...

Polish president slips in opinion polls ahead of election

Support for incumbent Andrzej Duda is falling just days before Polands presidential election, polls show, opening up what until recently looked an unlikely possibility -- an opposition candidate taking the nations highest office. The re-ele...

Chandigarh University Ranks Amongst the Top 100 Engineering & Management Institutions of India in NIRF Ranking 2020 Released by MHRD

Compared to 2019 CU up 33 notches in Engineering and up by 13 positions in Management Category in NIRF Rankings 2020 CHANDIGARH, India, June 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Banking on a strong performance in parameters like research professional p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020