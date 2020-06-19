Left Menu
Amit Shah constitutes committee to fix rates charged in Delhi for COVID-19 patients

Further, on directions of the Union Home Minister to increase testing capacity & quick delivery of results in Delhi, testing via Rapid Antigen testing methodology was started yesterday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:01 IST
A total of 27,263 testing samples have been collected in Delhi from 15th to 17th June 2020 against the daily collection which varied between 4,000-4,500 earlier. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Demonstrating the Modi Government's commitment to providing relief to the people of Delhi, the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has been personally monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, on the advice of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. As per directions given by the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in a series of meetings chaired by him over last few days in regard to Covid-19 situation in Delhi, house-to-house health survey in 242 containment zones of Delhi has been completed yesterday. A total of 2.3 lakh people were surveyed.

Sample testing has been doubled immediately following decisions taken by Shri Amit Shah. A total of 27,263 testing samples have been collected in Delhi from 15th to 17th June 2020 against the daily collection which varied between 4,000-4,500 earlier.

To provide relief to the common man in Delhi, the Home Minister Shri Amit Shah constituted a committee under Dr VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog to fix rates charged by private hospitals in Delhi for 60 percent beds for COVID-19 patients in various categories, therefore; isolation beds, ICUs without ventilator support & ICUs with ventilator support.

The Committee has recommended a range from Rs 8,000-10,000 per day (including PPE and medicines), 13,000-15,000 per day (including PPE and medicines) & 15,000-18,000 per day (including PPE and medicines) for Isolation beds, ICUs without ventilators and ICUs with ventilators respectively for all private hospitals (depending on whether the private hospital is NABH accredited or not). This is as compared to the current charges ranging from Rs 24,000-25,000 per day (excluding PPE), 34,000-43,000 per day (excluding PPE) & 44,000-54,000 per day (excluding PPE).

(With Inputs from PIB)

