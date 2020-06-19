Maha: Woman booked for defying COVID-19 home quarantine orders

A case was registered against the wife of a deceased COVID-19 patient in Maharashtra's Palghar district, for allegedly defying home quarantine orders and travelling to her native place after her husband's death, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by a medical officer, an offence has been registered against the woman under relevant sections of the IPC and National Disaster Management Act at Valiv police station, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

The 38-year-old woman's husband died of COVID-19 on June 14 and she was asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 days, he said. However, after a couple of days, the woman left for her hometown with her children defying the orders of the health authorities, the official said, adding that further probe was underway in the matter.