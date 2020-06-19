Policeman-turned-criminal arrested by Haryana police

The Haryana Police on Friday arrested a former Delhi policeman-turned-criminal allegedly involved in several criminal cases, including looting ATMs, from Nuh district. “The accused identified as Aslup is a former Delhi policeman and wanted by the police in Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gujarat, Udaipur (Rajasthan) and Odisha in many criminal cases,” a spokesperson of Haryana Police said.

He said the accused, a resident of Shikarpur village in Nuh, had been dismissed from service by the Delhi Police. “The accused has been involved in about two dozen criminal cases pertaining to organized ATM loot, attempt to murder and hurt. He was absconding for a long time. Nuh police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone giving information leading to his arrest,” he said in a statement.

The spokesperson said Haryana Police's Crime Investigation Agency got a tip-off about the presence of a wanted criminal near KMP road on the Delhi-Alwar Highway. The police party swung into action and managed to arrest Aslup following a raid, he said.

“The accused was sacked by the Delhi Police and had been absconding for a long time. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against Aslup. The matter is being investigated thoroughly,” the spokesperson added. PTI SUN SRY