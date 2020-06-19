Thane: Police teams formed to trace missing 5-year-old girl

Several police teams have been formed to trace a five-year-old girl who went missing from Murbad in Thane district on June 14, an official said on Friday. Murbad Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavraj Shivpuje said the child was playing outside her house in Sonarpada area and then went missing some time later, after which her family lodged a complaint.

"Several teams have been formed to crack the case. CCTV footage is being checked," the Dy SP said.