Over 2 lakh persons cured of COVID-19, recovery rate improves to 53.79 pc: Health Ministry

With 10,386 patients having recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients has gone up to 2,04,710 and the recovery rate has increased to 53.79 per cent from 52.96 per cent on Thursday. The Health Ministry said in a release that the trend in daily numbers shows an increasing rate of recovery and an increasing gap between active and recovered cases.

The increase in the proportion of recovered cases is a demonstration of India's strategy of timely management of COVID-19, it said. The number of government labs has increased to 703 and private labs to 257 taking the total number of labs in the country to 960.

The ministry said that 1,76,959 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the total number of samples tested so far is 64,26,627. With the highest single-day increase of 13,586 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count reached 3,80,532 on Friday.

The toll death toll has gone up to 12,573 with 336 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. (ANI)