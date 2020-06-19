Naxalite injured in gunfight with security forces in J'khand, arrested

A member of the banned Peoples Front of India (PLFI) was injured in an encounter with the security forces in Gumla district on Friday, police said. The incident occured when the CRPF personnel along with the district police were carrying out a search operation in Dombabira jungle in Jharkhand at around 11 am, Gumla superintendent of police H P Janardhan said.

During the search operation, the Naxalites fired at the joint team which returned it injuring the rebel on his leg, he said. Three other naxalites managed to flee deeper into the forest.

The injured rebel, identified as a resident of Gumla district, has been arrested and admitted to a hospital, he said..