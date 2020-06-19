Left Menu
Development News Edition

Martyred jawan cremated in his village in Madhya Pradesh

His elder brother lit the pyre during the last rites at village Faranda in Rewa district amid chants of "Long live Deepak Singh". Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president V D Sharma lent shoulder to the coffin of the martyred soldier after it arrived in the village.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:30 IST
Martyred jawan cremated in his village in Madhya Pradesh

The mortal remains of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in eastern Ladakh in the clashes with Chinese soldiers were consigned to flames with full honours in his village in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. His elder brother lit the pyre during the last rites at village Faranda in Rewa district amid chants of "Long live Deepak Singh".

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president V D Sharma lent shoulder to the coffin of the martyred soldier after it arrived in the village. Chouhan also met Singh's family members and assured them all support from the Madhya Pradesh government.

Former state minister Rajendra Shukla was also present on the occasion. Paying rich tributes to the martyred soldiers, Chouhan appealed people to boycott Chinese goods and buy indigenous products to weaken the neighbouring country economically.

The state government will provide an honorarium of Rs one crore to Singh's family members alongwith a pucca house and his wife will be given a government job, Chouhan said. A road will be named for the martyred soldier and his statue will be installed in the village, he announced.

"We all are proud that we had a valiant soldier like Deepak Singh in Madhya Pradesh, from this village. I express my sincere gratitude to his parents for giving birth to such a courageous man," the chief minister said. He salutes Deepak Singh's sacrifice who laid down his life for the nation happily, he added.

Deepak Singh, who joined the Army in 2013 and was posted in Ladakh's Galwan valley with Bihar Regiment, had married only last year. His father Gajraj Singh is a farmer, while elder brother Prakash Singh is also an armyman and is posted at Jaisalmer.

"I will come by taking leave after lockdown ends," Deepak had told his grand-mother during their last conversation..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies

Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in Chariots of Fire and The Lord of the Rings has died. He was 88. Holm died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex ...

Former Bangladesh cricketer Ramchand Goala passes away

Former Bangladesh spinner Ramchand Goala passed away in Mymensingh on Friday morning at the age of 79.They played against the touring Sri Lankans and Bengal side in the 1980s. He even famously dismissed Arjuna Ranatunga, who went on to capt...

Punjab Police busts Pak-backed terror module, arrest two Khalistani operatives

The Punjab Police on Thursday night busted another terror module with the arrest of two alleged Khalistani operatives, who were preparing to carry out a series of terror attacks and targeted killings at the behest of their Pakistani mentors...

Noted Malayalam film director Sachidanandan no more

Noted Malayalam film director and scriptwriter K R Sachidanandan, whose last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum released just before the COVID-19 outbreak and was a smash hit, died at a private hospital in Thrissur, film industry sources said. He was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020