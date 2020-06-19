India to witness solar eclipse on June 21

Hyderabad, June 18 (PTI): The first visible eclipse of the decade, classified as the 'Annular Solar Eclipse' and popularly known as the 'Ring of Fire', will occur on June 21. The annular phase will be visible only in few places of northern India, while the rest of the country will observe this event partially, a press release from Planetary Society, India said on Friday.

Across the world the eclipse in various phases will occur between 9.16 AM IST-3.04 PM IST. The greatest phase of the eclipse will be at 12.10 PM.

"In India depending on the location of a person from the central path, the eclipse, mostly in the partial phase, will be visible between 9.56 AM to 2.29 PM," it said. Across the world this is visible in the region covering Africa except Western and Southern parts, South East Europe, Middle East, Asia (except North and Eastern Russia), Indonesia, among others.

Though the central path of the eclipse begins it journey in Congo (Africa), in India it traverses from Suratgarh (Rajasthan), Sirsa and Kurukshetra (Haryana), Dehradhun, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand thus giving people in these areas the opportunity to observe the Sun as a ring of fire. And after its stint in India it will continue towards China, Taiwan and end in Pacific Ocean, the release added.