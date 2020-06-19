Left Menu
A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel posted on security duty at the official residence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, officials here said. These security personnel (posted outside the gate) did not enter inside the CM's residence," it said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:01 IST
Virus: CAF man posted outside C'garh CM's house tests positive

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel posted on security duty at the official residence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, officials here said. He was deployed outside the western gate of the CM's residence and has been hospitalised, a government release said.

"There was no direct connection of the personnel with security staff deployed inside the premises and visitors to the CM house. These security personnel (posted outside the gate) did not enter inside the CM's residence," it said. All prescribed protocols and health safety standards are being followed as precautionary measures, the statement said.

"At least 21 security personnel who came in contact of the infected CAF personnel, a platoon commander, have tested negative for the virus, but they have been quarantined as a precautionary measure," a senior police official said..

