Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-viral drug favipiravir gets nod for restricted emergency use in mild to moderate COVID-19 cases

India's drug regulator has approved anti-viral drug favipiravir for "restricted emergency use" in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, official sources said, as instances of coronavirus infection and fatalities in the country continued its steady upward trend.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:23 IST
Anti-viral drug favipiravir gets nod for restricted emergency use in mild to moderate COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

India's drug regulator has approved anti-viral drug favipiravir for "restricted emergency use" in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, official sources said, as instances of coronavirus infection and fatalities in the country continued its steady upward trend. Considering the emergency and unmet medical need for COVID-19, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) under the fast-tracked approval process granted domestic firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals the permission to manufacture and market favipiravir (200 mg) tablet.

"The drug has been approved for restricted emergency use in the country for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19," an official source in the know of developments told PTI. Following this approval, Mumbai-headquartered Glenmark Pharmaceuticals will make a separate application to state regulators to get a manufacturing license under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and its rules.

"This emergency use authorization has been granted with certain conditions which include taking written informed consent from each patient or his/her representative. Besides, the company will have to conduct active post-marketing surveillance on the first 1,000 patients to assess the safety and efficacy of the drug," the source said. The marketing authorization was given based on the interim report of phase three clinical trials to ensure early availability of the anti-viral drug in the country. While the trials are still ongoing, the DCGI approved the drug as the interim results so far have been encouraging, the source said. The patient will be given a 3,600 mg dose for the first day as a loading dose and subsequently followed by 1,600 mg for maximum up to 14 days depending upon the viral load.

The DCGI had recommended that the drug should be used only in adults and not on patients with severe liver and renal impairment and pregnant and lactating women, the source said, adding it should be used with caution in patients having a history of abnormalities in uric acid metabolism or gout. Glenmark pharmaceuticals was the first company in India to initiate phase three clinical trials on favipiravir for COVID-19 patients in India.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Centre, States to set up expert panel for monitoring of COVID hospitals

The Supreme Court Friday directed the Centre and States to set up expert panel for effective monitoring, supervision, and guidance of government and COVID dedicated hospitals for providing proper health care to the patients. The apex court ...

WHO chief warns virus pandemic 'accelerating'

The head of the World Health Organization said the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and that more than 150,000 cases were reported yesterday - thehighest single-day number so far. In a media briefing on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu...

Key shooter, one other held in firing incident at liquor baron's house in Chandigarh

The key shooter allegedly involved in the firing at liquor baron Arvind Singlas residence here on last month has been arrested, police said on Friday. Nitin Nahar, a resident of Indra Colony in Amritsar, was apprehended from near Colour Res...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours NATION DEL84 LDALL VIRUS India registers a record daily jump of nearly 14k COVID-19 cases, Chennai back into lockdown after spike New Delhi India on Friday registered a record one-day jump ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020