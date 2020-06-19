Left Menu
Development News Edition

Well crafted policies, good governance has helped Karnataka

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa credited good governance, well crafted policies and its meticulous implementation using technology as the Centre on Friday asked all states to replicate the best practices implemented by Karnataka for better management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:32 IST
Well crafted policies, good governance has helped Karnataka
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa credited good governance, well crafted policies and its meticulous implementation using technology as the Centre on Friday asked all states to replicate the best practices implemented by Karnataka for better management of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Karnataka's management of #COVID19 is lauded by Union Govt as a role model.

At the core of our success is Good Governance with well crafted policies & meticulous implementation using technology.Congrats to our Corona Warriors & Team Karnataka!" Yediyurappa tweeted. The Centre has asked all states to replicate the best practices implemented by Karnataka, which includes comprehensive contact tracing of COVID-19 cases and physical or phone-based household survey, for better management of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday lauded the two initiatives taken by Karnataka that have been developed as part of the 'whole of government' approach with the involvement of multi-sectoral agencies and supported by technology-based solutions and interventions. As of June 19 evening, cumulatively 8,281 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 124 deaths and 5,210 discharges.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt launches portal to promote R&D in mining, mineral sector

The mines ministry on Friday announced the launch of a portal SATYABHAMA with an aim to promote research and development in the mining and minerals sector. This portal will allow online submission of project proposals along with monitoring ...

Bangladesh arrests dozens after migrant workers murdered in Libya

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, June 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Bangladesh police have arrested more than 50 people accused of extorting money from people on false promises of jobs overseas in a major crackdown on human trafficking after 30 mig...

IIM-C to do everything possible for timely completion of MBA programme: Official

Allaying fear of a section of its students who had sought fee waiver citing uncertainty to jobs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities of the IIM-Calcutta have said that the institute will do everything possible to facilitate...

SC asks Centre, States to set up expert panel for monitoring of COVID hospitals

The Supreme Court Friday directed the Centre and States to set up expert panel for effective monitoring, supervision, and guidance of government and COVID dedicated hospitals for providing proper health care to the patients. The apex court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020