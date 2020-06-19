Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways’ freight earning picks up, registers more than 90% loading till June 17: Official

In this April, the railways' loading was reduced by 35 per cent as compared to last year, in May, it came down by 22 per cent, but in June, so far, there is only a nine per cent dip as compared to last year, indicating a surge in economic activity in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:03 IST
Railways’ freight earning picks up, registers more than 90% loading till June 17: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The railways' freight loading which had suffered a huge dent during the lockdown period has shown improvement with the national transporter registering more than 90 per cent loading in June so far, as compared to the same period last year, a senior official said. In this April, the railways' loading was reduced by 35 per cent as compared to last year, in May, it came down by 22 per cent, but in June, so far, there is only a nine per cent dip as compared to last year, indicating a surge in economic activity in the country. "Economic activities have picked up. Foodgrain loading has doubled and even coal, fertilizer and cement loading has picked up. June loading is almost back to normal. There is steady growth in loading, slowly we are going towards normal loading patterns," Chairman Railway Board V K Yadav said. "The way freight is picking up and the Indian Railways is planning and making efforts to bring more and more commodities into our freight basket, not only will we be able to reach last year's numbers, but we will earn more revenue than last year," he said

While freight loading was 57 million tonnes in June 2019, this year, till June 17, the railways had already loaded 52 million tones, he said. Yadav, however, said there are still uncertainties over the passenger segment. "As far as revenue is concerned in the passenger segment, we get Rs 50,000 crore, and in freight (segment) we earn Rs 1,30,000 crore. I have no doubt that we will do better than last year in freight, but since we are unable to run as many trains that we usually do, in our passenger revenue there are some uncertainties," he said

According to the latest data, railways freight earnings dropped by Rs 8,283 crore during the lockdown months of April and May as compared to the same period last year.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yankees president: Owners don't want more games

New York Yankees president Randy Levine, a former negotiator on Major League Baseballs behalf, said the leagues owners are unwilling to accept any player proposal that involves more games. Levine represented MLB in the labor strike of 1994 ...

Pak to get USD 1.5 billion international aid to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan on Friday signed agreements with three international financial institutions for USD 1.5 billion aid in tackling the coronavirus outbreak and strengthening the social sector in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan was present duri...

Already serious shortage of docs, nurses for treating COVID-19 patients here: Delhi govt after LG's guidelines on home isolation.

Already serious shortage of docs, nurses for treating COVID-19 patients here Delhi govt after LGs guidelines on home isolation....

OnePlus 8 Pro sold out within minutes of going on sale even as calls on for boycott of Chinese items

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus saw its flagship OnePlus 8 Pro being sold out within minutes of going on sale on Thursday on e-commerce portal Amazon India, even as calls for boycott of Chinese products continue amid Sino-India border tens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020