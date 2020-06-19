Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leader Manish Tewari asks Maha CM to cancel state's MoU with Chinese automaker

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the state's MoU with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors in view of the death of 20 Indian Army personnel in a violent faceoff with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:17 IST
Cong leader Manish Tewari asks Maha CM to cancel state's MoU with Chinese automaker

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the state's MoU with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors in view of the death of 20 Indian Army personnel in a violent faceoff with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh. "Respected chief minister sahib, this agreement should be scrapped ASAP. We cannot be filling the coffers of those who slaughter our soldiers," Tewari, a former Union minister, said in a tweet.

The Congress is a partner in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra that also comprises the Shiv Sena and NCP. China's automaker Great Wall Motors on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government while staying committed to a phased investment plan of USD 1 billion for a factory in the state that will generate employment for 3,000 people.

Amid the border tension with China, there has been clamour in the country for boycotting China-made products and for cancelling contracts given to Chinese companies. The violent faceoff of Monday night was the biggest military confrontation between the two countries in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More U.S. workers getting Juneteenth off as awareness grows

An unprecedented number of U.S. companies are giving employees off for Juneteenth on Friday, raising hopes that the day commemorating the end of slavery could someday become a true national celebration. The momentum could hinge, however, on...

BSF ASI killed as speeding bike hits him in Delhi's Daryaganj area

A 55-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Border Security Force BSF died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding bike near Daryaganj police station in the city, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as ASI A K Pal and the ...

Over 7,000 tests using Rapid Antigen methodology conducted on first day in Delhi: ICMR

A day after COVID-19 tests using Rapid Antigen methodology commenced in the national capital, the ICMR on Friday said over 7,000 test were conducted on the first day. In a statement, the ICMR said it has facilitated and approved rapid-an...

India wants peace but that doesn't imply weakness: Uddhav Thackeray at all-party meet with PM

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said India wants peace but it does not imply weakness as it is the nature of China to betray. At an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said, I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020