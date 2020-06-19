Left Menu
NCW holds virtual consultation on reviewing laws related to women migrant workers

In a statement, the NCW said key points discussed in the meeting included definition of ‘migrant workers’ and applicability of labour laws which requires reconsideration and widening of scope, and data management for migrants which is the responsibility of state governments and require to put comprehensive institutional framework in place Better provisions for monitoring and fixing of accountability for implementation of various Acts or rules and mapping of skills of women migrant workers by skill development centres and employment exchanges to create cluster cottage industries, were also discussed in detail.

Mapping of skills of women migrant workers, widening the scope of definition of migrant workers and their data management were among key points discussed by the National Commission for Women in a virtual consultation. The National Commission for Women (NCW) organised the fourth regional consultation on 'Reviewing Laws Related to Inter-State Women Migrant Workers' to discuss the challenges faced by women migrant workers and deliberate upon the possible remedial measures which could be taken to ensure protection of their rights. In a statement, the NCW said key points discussed in the meeting included definition of ‘migrant workers’ and applicability of labour laws which requires reconsideration and widening of scope, and data management for migrants which is the responsibility of state governments and require to put comprehensive institutional framework in place

Better provisions for monitoring and fixing of accountability for implementation of various Acts or rules and mapping of skills of women migrant workers by skill development centres and employment exchanges to create cluster cottage industries, were also discussed in detail. The Commission held the e-consultation to discuss the special vulnerability faced by women migrant workers as they move to different places in search of better jobs and a decent lifestyle. The consultation saw participation from different stakeholders, from government officials, academicians, legal officials, judicial professionals and civil society organisations working in the field, the statement said. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma highlighted the problems faced by women from the North-East Region who are employed in hospitality, tourism and beauty-care sectors, and the racial discrimination they often face. She said these women are also discriminated against with unequal remuneration and harassment at workplace which she said was a cause of concern for the Commission. The panellists deliberated on the vulnerability of women migrant workers, challenges in the grass root implementation of law and policy measures among others, the statement added. PTI UZM SRY

